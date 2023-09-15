Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued an initiates rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,424,139 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

