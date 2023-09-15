Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC raised Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.25.

Nestlé Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $117.20 on Monday. Nestlé has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $131.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average is $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter worth about $330,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 2.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after buying an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 29.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 64,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

