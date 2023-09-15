Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC raised Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.25.
Get Our Latest Report on Nestlé
Nestlé Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter worth about $330,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 2.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after buying an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 29.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 64,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nestlé
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.