NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Director Gerald Held Sells 5,634 Shares of Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Held sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $442,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 5.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 20.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

