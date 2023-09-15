Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

