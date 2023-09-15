Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $681,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $230.83 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.78 and its 200-day moving average is $213.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.