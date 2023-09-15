Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,820 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.