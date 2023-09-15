New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.7% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PFE opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

