New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.03. New Gold shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 208,761 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB dropped their target price on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.29.

New Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $704.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 106,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 160,141 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

