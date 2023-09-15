Nexum Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,527.44 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Nexum token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $1,527.44 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

