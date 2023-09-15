Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys 1,405 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up approximately 3.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $30,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 67,231 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.64. The company had a trading volume of 568,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $122.70.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

