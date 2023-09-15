Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys 340 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 796.6% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. 62,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,486. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

About Rogers Communications

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.