Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 127,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

