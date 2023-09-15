Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $19.83 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises 2.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.05% of Suncor Energy worth $19,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

SU traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. 349,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

