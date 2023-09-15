Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $25.19 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises about 2.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $25,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 45,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth $5,119,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in TC Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,574,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,733,000 after acquiring an additional 372,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. 113,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,464. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $49.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 388.89%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

