Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $26.91 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,115 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 2.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $26,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.38. 840,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,936. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

