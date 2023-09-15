Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $4.13 Million Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned approximately 0.46% of PRA Group worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in PRA Group by 106.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PRA Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in PRA Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PRA Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PRAA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.44. 74,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $841.31 million, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $502,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,780.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

About PRA Group

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

