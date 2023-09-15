Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $49.21 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,385 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 5.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $49,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.02. 171,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,465. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 50.26%.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

