Nexus Investment Management ULC Raises Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,803 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 42.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 123.9% in the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 90,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 49,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 69.75%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

