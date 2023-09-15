Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 900 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1 %

AEP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $101.15.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

