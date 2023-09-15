NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.95.

NFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. ATB Capital upped their price target on NFI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFI Group

NFI Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NFI stock opened at C$12.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.39. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$7.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.18.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.64) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$885.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$854.11 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.2856148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.