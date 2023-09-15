NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 32,950 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,785. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average is $113.02.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

