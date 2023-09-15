NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.02.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.28.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

