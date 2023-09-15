NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.6 %

NKE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.74. 1,634,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,882,268. The company has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.