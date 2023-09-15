NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Short Interest Update

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,400 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $28.11 on Friday. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NMI will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $115,042.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

