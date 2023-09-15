Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 175,178 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,178 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.65% of Cummins worth $223,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.50. The stock had a trading volume of 129,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.40 and a 52-week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

