Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 7,854,021 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 114.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,854,021 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $491,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $1,038,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,755,000 after buying an additional 212,269 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.62.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 585,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,218. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

