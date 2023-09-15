Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,085,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,445 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.74% of Centene worth $274,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,235,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after buying an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Centene by 510.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,473,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after buying an additional 2,068,878 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Centene by 5,586.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,829 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.08. 419,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

