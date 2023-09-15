Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,208,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,365 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.78% of Ecolab worth $408,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $22,787,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $179.04. 539,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,307. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.86.

About Ecolab



Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

