Nordea Investment Management AB Has $217.67 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.43% of Cintas worth $217,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $523.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,052. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $524.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

