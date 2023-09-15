Nordea Investment Management AB Has $233.40 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,290 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.98% of Packaging Co. of America worth $233,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,357.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $151.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average is $137.95.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

