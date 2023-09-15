Nordea Investment Management AB Has $242 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of ServiceNow worth $242,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $587.51. The stock had a trading volume of 200,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $572.83 and a 200-day moving average of $516.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.