Nordea Investment Management AB Has $282.30 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Broadcom worth $282,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $9.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $862.26. The company had a trading volume of 693,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The firm has a market cap of $355.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $874.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $758.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

