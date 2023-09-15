Nordea Investment Management AB Has $729.90 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,636,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,580 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for about 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $729,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.11.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.57. 208,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.49. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

