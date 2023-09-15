Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,445 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 4.75% of Chart Industries worth $321,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.05. The stock had a trading volume of 51,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,681. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

