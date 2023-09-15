Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 192,952 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 192,952 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.88% of Aptiv worth $241,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,352 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,822,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $541,060,000 after purchasing an additional 765,261 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,227,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,278,000 after purchasing an additional 487,202 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.05. 281,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.19. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.