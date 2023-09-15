Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 498,575 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,218,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,575 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.50% of Eversource Energy worth $366,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 643,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,485. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.09.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.12%.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

