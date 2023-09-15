Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 7,962 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.52% of AutoZone worth $233,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,714.42.

AutoZone stock traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,570.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,050.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,503.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,509.86.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

