Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,669,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,679 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.31% of Amgen worth $370,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $263.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,226. The company has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

