Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $389,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,657,000 after purchasing an additional 430,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,769 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,855,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,366,000 after buying an additional 38,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Down 1.0 %

ANSS stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,231. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.