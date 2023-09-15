Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 184,723 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,589,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184,723 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.1% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.13% of Waste Management worth $785,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.24. 314,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,553. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

