Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 268,833 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498,499 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 268,833 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of American Express worth $261,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 95.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.60. 990,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,498. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

