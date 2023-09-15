Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 316,717 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,534,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316,717 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $351,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.3 %

GPN traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $125.34. The company had a trading volume of 222,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,620. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $131.05. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

