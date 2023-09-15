Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,888,332 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,888,332 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.21% of Medtronic worth $244,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,194,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after purchasing an additional 534,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $82.10. 980,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,929. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Get Our Latest Report on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.