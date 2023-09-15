Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,731,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120,085 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.57% of Mondelez International worth $563,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

MDLZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.43. 2,246,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,994,427. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

