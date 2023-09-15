Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Shares Up 4.6%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.21. 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.
Several brokerages have commented on NRDXF. BNP Paribas raised Nordex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Societe Generale raised Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Nordex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.
