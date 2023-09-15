Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $206.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $194.05 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

