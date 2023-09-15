Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.
Norwood Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $27.27 on Monday. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $220.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.53.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
