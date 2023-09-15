Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Norwood Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $27.27 on Monday. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $220.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 95.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,901 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

