Numis Securities Reiterates “Add” Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($2.88) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 210 ($2.63).

LMP stock opened at GBX 178.80 ($2.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 209.80 ($2.63). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 179.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently -1,960.78%.

In other news, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 10,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($19,897.38). In other news, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 10,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($19,897.38). Also, insider Martin McGann sold 121,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.19), for a total value of £213,456.25 ($267,120.82). 4.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

