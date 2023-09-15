Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NUVL. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.60.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. Nuvalent has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $205,337.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $205,337.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at $653,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $110,800.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,789 shares of company stock valued at $955,990. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nuvalent by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 196.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Nuvalent during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

See Also

