Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Trading Down 3.1%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.11. 876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Nuvera Communications Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.